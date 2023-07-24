Delaware schools have so far been spared the horror of an active shooter emergency.

But should such an attack ever occur, as schools in so many states have suffered with devastating consequences, Delaware emergency management and education officials believe they are prepared to better protect students and staff.

That’s because officials in all 231 district and charter schools have completed standardized training in how to respond to a worst-case scenario and reunite children with their families. Schools are now forming reunification teams.

In addition, high-resolution digital blueprints of every school’s buildings and grounds have been created and shared with police agencies, fire departments, and 911 call centers.

“So they all have access to them when and if they’re ever needed,” said A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA). “Unfortunately, luck doesn’t last forever.”

Those changes are the latest updates to the state’s Comprehensive School Safety Plan, which was created in 2012 and includes site-specific safety and preparedness plans.

Schall said the training and digital maps are designed not only for active shooter situations but also for other disasters and emergencies, such as a tornado, flood, fire, riot, bomb threat, chemical spill, or even a student’s medical situation.

“This could be used for a kid having an asthma attack or a medical run by an ambulance,” Schall said. “It’s for more than the worst day of our lives. It could be for a number of other 911-type calls that could go to the school any time of the day or night.”

Delaware’s training in response and reunification was conducted in concert with the I Love U Guys Foundation, which was created by parents of a teenager who was killed in a 2006 Colorado shooting. The group’s programs are used in thousands of schools nationwide.

Schall said the foundation’s “standard response protocol” especially appealed to Delaware authorities.