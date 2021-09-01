New federal funding aims to better connect Delawareans to affordable care

Westside CEO Lolita Lopez said five navigator positions will be stationed at locations in Bear, Newark, and Wilmington. Another seven navigators will be spread out in communities trying to connect with those in need.

Navigators provide residents with information about the ACA health insurance exchange and which plans are available. They can help applicants determine which subsidies they may qualify for through the ACA, and they can also connect them to Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program if they qualify.

“Delaware is very fortunate that our uninsured rates are relatively low,” Lopez said. “But for all of us … anyone uninsured is too many, so we’re going to do our best to find them.”

The federal money, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), will help Westside specifically target underserved and diverse populations across the urban, rural, and suburban areas of the state, especially migrant and seasonal agricultural workers.

“The Affordable Care Act was a huge step for us as a country. But we also know that if people don’t know about it, then they don’t have it,” said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware’s congresswoman. “This navigator program is really designed to help get the word out to people, to help people be able to navigate through the process, to pick the plans that are best for them and potentially save money on their premiums.”