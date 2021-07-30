The Department of Behavioral Health oversees Community Behavioral Health, while CBH is responsible for the oversight of the third-party health care providers.

CBH released a statement following the release of the audit, insisting that it is committed to transparency and effective and efficient use of HealthChoices funds.

“We recognize the effort of the Controller’s Office during this audit process,” said Department of Behavioral Health Commissioner Jill Bowen. “Throughout the course of these last five years, new leadership that overturned naturally at CBH and DBHIDS continued to improve all facets of the unique work we do for the people of Philadelphia, resulting in addressing many of the audit recommendations before they were even made. As leaders, we will continue to evolve and improve our services as we address some of the most difficult behavioral health challenges in recent history in 2021, 2022, and beyond.”

According to the audit, Community Behavioral Health did not follow proper guidelines for temporary advances to providers or for provider rate increases. There were several instances in which approval for the transactions were not properly documented, the audit says.

A total of $4 million was given to providers that then defaulted on those payments and went out of business. Rhynhart said that money will never be returned to the city. In one year, $10 million was paid out for services that were not rendered because it was based on program capacity rather than actual numbers of patients served.

About $200,000 in expenses went to wellness programming for employees, such as fitness training and in-house massages.

“While some might say what the Department of Behavioral Health said, that those costs are appropriate because it’s a nonprofit and they can do that, I would say that those costs are not necessary … And it comes at the expense of Philadelphians that are in need of the essential services,” Rhynhart said.

The audit determined that there were 149 times when Community Behavioral Health did not comply with documentation requirements. The audit found missing or incomplete treatment plans, conflicting information and supporting documentation, billings for non-billable services, reuse of progress notes, and late entries.

“It sounds very technical, but it’s very important because it’s the basic level of proof of service … And it calls into question the quality of services rendered if that basic backup is not there,” Rhynhart said.