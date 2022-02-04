Philadelphia’s City Controller is asking for help from the public for a review of the city’s police department.

Rebecca Rhynhart said she is calling on community leaders, religious leaders, business owners, and residents to join the Community Advisory and Accountability Council. The group will meet over the next several months.

Rhynhart said at over $700 million, the police department makes up the biggest spending in the city budget, and the audit is designed to help make the city safer and be the “best police department in the country and to have safety and reform.”