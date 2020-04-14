No coronavirus relief for the undocumented workers behind Philly’s building boom

Alfredo Alguila is originally from the La Ceiba area of Honduras, and now lives in South Philadelphia with his wife and three children. He understands the pull of work even when the city is supposed to be shut down.

“We all want to work,” said Alguila, who is employed through Mexcon, an immigrant-run general contracting company. “We have to pay rent, if we don’t, we’ll get thrown out in the street with our families, our kids,” he said.

Mexcon workers are still waiting to be paid for jobs they started, but are legally barred from finishing, the same bind Lopez is caught in.

Alguila worries that without access to the emergency assistance programs created to help those out of work due to the pandemic, his children will go without, even though they are U.S. citizens.

Most of America’s social safety net is inaccessible to those who do not have citizenship. This puts mixed-status families like Alguila’s in a precarious situation. Social Security numbers are required to access benefits from unemployment insurance and many of the health care benefits available through the Affordable Care Act.

Under President Donald Trump, the federal government has stepped up its efforts to prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing the safety net. Such exclusionary measures were included in the $2.2 trillion pandemic stimulus.

Now the regulations are forcing immigrant laborers to continue working in the face of dangers from the coronavirus because they have no other means of supporting themselves.

“They’re hurting themselves and they’re hurting us because if they get sick, let’s say we all have to go to the same market,” said Castro. “Now I come in contact with one of them, maybe one of them sneezes, I get sick. But I’m not blaming them. If they don’t work, they are SOL.”

Philadelphia authorities say the city government is offering help where it can. Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, in collaboration with Philabundance and other private partners, is distributing free food across the city and allowing anyone in need to pick up boxes without showing documentation or ID.

The city also established the PHL COVID-19 Fund, which is providing funds to nonprofits that serve immigrant populations and are struggling with their normal revenue streams.

“We are raising money for the COVID fund, which is supplying resources to organizations that traditionally deal with and serve that community,” said Mayor Kenney. “There’s nothing the city can do from an unemployment compensation standpoint, but we will continue to try to serve them through these nonprofits and whatever other services the city can offer.”

The people interviewed in this story said they were unaware of city assistance programs.

For Lopez and his three employees, each of the rare days of work presents a choice. His wife has lupus, and when he comes and goes he takes extreme precautions to disinfect himself and everything he brings in.

“I would love to stay home 100% [of the time] for my wife,” he said. “But really, if I do [stay home] 100%, what’s going to happen to my guys?”