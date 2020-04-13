Keeping a balanced diet can be harder now that everyone has to maintain social distancing, which can mean fewer trips to the grocery store, or maybe more takeout from your favorite local restaurants.

Fresh produce might be gone by the time you get to a supermarket, so you have to make do with shelf-stable food like cans or pasta or whatever is in your kitchen.

Nyree Dardarian is an assistant clinical professor of nutrition science at Drexel University and the director of the Center for Integrated Nutrition & Performance. She also once ate a McDonald’s-only diet for a month to prove that you can still be healthy even if you’re limited to only fast food.

“It wasn’t the healthiest, but I didn’t gain any weight and I didn’t lose any weight, so I maintained my overall health,” Dardarian said. “This is temporary, so a few days without fresh fruit and vegetables is not going to be ultimately harmful.”

Here are her tips for staying healthy during the pandemic, while avoiding harmful diet culture.