Immigration officials say everyone living in the US illegally must register. What does that mean?

Immigration officials say anyone living in the U.S. illegally will soon have to register with the federal government, and those who don’t could face fines, imprisonment or both.

The registry will be mandatory for everyone 14 and older who doesn’t have legal status, according to a Tuesday statement from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Each person must register and provide their fingerprints and address, the statement says, and parents and guardians of anyone under age 14 must ensure they are registered.

Here are some details about the registry — the latest in a string of Trump administration moves related to campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration and deport millions living in the country illegally:

What is behind the registry?

Federal immigration law has long required that people living illegally in the U.S. register with the government. Those laws can be traced back to the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which came amid heightened fears of immigrants in the days leading up to World War II. The current requirements stem from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952.

But, scholars say, the requirement has rarely been enforced.

Officials say that now will change.

“The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce,” Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”