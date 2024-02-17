Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board offering grants of up to $50,000 for campaigns to discourage underage alcohol use

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2023, Urban Health Solutions used a $40,000, two-year grant from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to create a marketing campaign to warn teenagers about the dangers of alcohol use.

“We hired an artist to draw a campaign to discourage underage alcohol drinking with the teenager’s input,” said Yvonne Jones, Urban Health chief executive officer, who is also a registered nurse. “It was pretty much designed by the kids.”

The campaign by the nonprofit created billboards, bought space on SEPTA vehicles and developed a social media campaign.

Urban Health provides medical counseling and other services to underserved Philly neighborhoods. The teenagers were part of a summer program that introduced them to health care careers.

According to Jones, the group surveyed teenagers in the program about whether they had noticed problems with alcohol at home, among their peers or themselves. Those youth answered yes to all the questions, she said.

PLCB is the state agency that regulates the sale of alcoholic beverages and it provides millions of dollars in grants for alcohol education, said Shawn Kelly, an agency spokesperson.

“An important part of our mission is to reduce underage and dangerous alcohol drinking,” Kelly said. “These grants are designed to promote responsible drinking if you are of age, and no consumption if you are underage.”

You must be 21 in Pennsylvania to legally purchase or drink alcoholic beverages.

The grants are competitive and will be evaluated by the PLCB’s Bureau of Alcohol Education and will be distributed until all the funds are exhausted. They are limited to one per organization.