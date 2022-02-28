Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board removes Russian-made products from state stores

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has instructed all state stores to remove all Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The order first came at the request of Gov. Tom Wolf.

“I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state,” said Wolf on Sunday.

According to the PLCB, very few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia. In fact, only two products stocked in stores – Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas – and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia.

As of Sunday, those products will no longer be sold.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB will not be restricting sales on Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country.

Putin cited “aggressive statements” by NATO in issuing a directive to increase the readiness of his country’s nuclear weapons – a step that raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could boil over into nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

The Russian leader is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity.