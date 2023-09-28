Most Philadelphia liquor stores reopen, but some could be closed for weeks

The PLCB said while it hoped to have most stores open from 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday, the following will remain closed for now:

3250 N. Broad St.

The Shops at Brewerytown, 3101 W. Girard Ave.

4229 N Broad St.

5159 Lancaster Ave.

4906-4908 Baltimore Ave.

Erie Plaza, 3772 L St.

2115 N 22nd St.

Roosevelt Plaza, 6577 Roosevelt Blvd.

Adams & Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.

Officials said it could take days, or weeks, to secure and repair those stores.

No employees were hurt Tuesday night, but “some were understandably shaken,” said liquor board spokesperson Shawn Kelly.

The chaos started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after numerous 911 calls stated a large group, possibly as many as 100, moving through Center City Philadelphia.

Other stores in and around the city were ransacked, including Lululemon, Foot Locker, and an Apple store.

People appeared to have organized efforts on social media, according to John Stanford, the interim police commissioner.

Philadelphia police have arrested a woman accused of encouraging looters while live on Instagram.

Dayjia Blackwell, 21, allegedly used her social media platform to encourage people to engage in looting at several locations and is alleged to have engaged in criminal activities herself, according to the district attorney’s office.

She is charged with Burglary, Conspiracy, Criminal Trespass, Riot, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Receipt of Stolen Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

“This person incited a lot of other individuals to do, at one point, what we know, is coordinating a caravan of individuals to go across the city, hitting multiple locations,” said Stanford.

Video posted to social media showed people hanging out of cars in a shopping center parking lot, appearing to yell directions to one another.

Dozens of arrests have been made so far and all but three of them are adults, according to Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.