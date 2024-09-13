‘What real freedom looks like’: Ready-to-drink cocktails arrive in stores as Pa. relaxes liquor laws
Ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold in grocery stores and gas stations starting Monday, but only before 11 p.m.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Starting Monday, ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold at grocery stores and gas stations in Pennsylvania after the governor signed bipartisan legislation into law earlier this year.
Senate Bill 688 was signed into law as part of the 2024–25 state budget after the state Senate approved the bill, 32-17, in July and sent it to the governor’s desk. By amending the state’s liquor code, cocktails ranging from 0.5% alcohol beverage by volume (ABV) to 12.5% ABV in original containers up to 16 ounces will now be sold beyond the state’s liquor stores.
“This is what real freedom looks like, and we did it in a way that protects taxpayers and supports our state workers,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a release in August.
According to the bill, drinks can only be sold before 11 p.m.
Permits are available to retail liquor licensees eligible for wine expanded permits including restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and convenience stores. The initial application fee for a permit is $2,500 per business. Roughly 12,000 restaurants, bars, beer distributors, grocery stores and convenience stores already licensed to sell alcohol can get a special permit to sell canned drinks.
Across the Delaware River, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation earlier this year increasing the available liquor licenses and reducing restrictions for breweries and distilleries.
In Delaware, restaurants can now sell alcohol starting at 8 a.m. after House Bill 235 was signed into law by Gov. John Carney in January.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.