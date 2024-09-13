From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting Monday, ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold at grocery stores and gas stations in Pennsylvania after the governor signed bipartisan legislation into law earlier this year.

Senate Bill 688 was signed into law as part of the 2024–25 state budget after the state Senate approved the bill, 32-17, in July and sent it to the governor’s desk. By amending the state’s liquor code, cocktails ranging from 0.5% alcohol beverage by volume (ABV) to 12.5% ABV in original containers up to 16 ounces will now be sold beyond the state’s liquor stores.

“This is what real freedom looks like, and we did it in a way that protects taxpayers and supports our state workers,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a release in August.

According to the bill, drinks can only be sold before 11 p.m.