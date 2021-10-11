Pennsylvania’s wine, beer and cider industries awarded nearly $2 million in support grants

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Pennsylvania’s wine, beer and cider industries are getting a boost from the Wolf administration to increase marketing and production. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved grants totaling $1,925,319 for 13 different projects.

Six hundred thousand dollars of that total was awarded to Penn State University for eight different wine and malt and brewed beverage projects.

“Pennsylvania industries have to adopt new ways of doing business in the COVID-19 world,” Gov. Tom Wolf said this week. “These grants will provide substantial funding to help two vital parts of our agricultural community not only explore ways of improving production methods, but also boost marketing efforts that reach beyond our borders.”

The Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board and the Wine Marketing and Research Board helped select the projects which range from improving hops production to the color of certain red wines.

Both boards recommended launching a joint advertising campaign for the state’s growing cider industry. The Pennsylvania Cider Guild will use the money to develop a website with a “PA Cider Trail guide,” as well as other educational materials. The goal is to increase membership in the statewide cider guild and promote the state’s cider industry.