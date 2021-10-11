This story originally appeared on WESA.

Pennsylvania forests are facing looming threats that could catastrophically change the state’s landscape.

Two academics, Ryan Utz , an assistant professor of water resources at Chatham University, and Walter Carson , an associate professor of plant community ecology at the University of Pittsburgh, are researching the causes, the solutions and what could be on the horizon.

“To most people, including many of the people that come and visit this campus, it looks like a green Eden, and natural rejuvenating place, but to ecologists like us, we look at this and see a catastrophe in the making and in progress,” Utz says, referencing the suburban forest at Chatham University’s Eden Hall campus in Richland Township.

The team is studying invasive species, such as the Emerald Ash Borer . Carson says what is really threatening the urban forests is, “exotic plant invaders.”

“They come in here and often leave their enemies behind, and they begin to spread throughout our understories. Forests get the double whammy of both too many invaders, many species, and too many deer.”

Japanese stiltgrass is another invasive species the researchers are seeing in this facility and all throughout the Appalachian.

“It just forms a carpet of invasive grass under the forest,” Utz says. “It effectively out-competes a lot of other species, including the young trees that are supposed to replace the tall canopy that we have here right now.”