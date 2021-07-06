‘A political football’: Philly bars and restaurants mourn loss of cocktails-to-go

With state lawmakers recessed for the summer, there’s virtually no chance Pennsylvania will get cocktails-to-go back before at least the fall.

So now, restaurants and bars that increasingly relied on them to cover pandemic-induced budget gaps are heading back to the drawing board, or just accepting their losses.

For Patti Brett, who owns and is currently the sole person working at Doobies Bar in Fitler Square, the timing was especially bad.

Doobies had struggled through the pandemic, but the combination of cocktails-to-go and a successful GoFundMe had helped Brett get together enough money to redo the floors — a long-needed project. She had planned to still sell cocktails while it was happening.

Doobies is small, and Brett hadn’t felt comfortable opening fully while social distancing measures were still in effect. She estimates to-go cocktails made up about 70% to 80% of her business, before the rules prohibiting them suddenly came back into place on June 15.

“My sincere hope is that all the little places that are struggling get some sort of relief… It’s going to be a rough summer,” she said, “but hopefully everybody can survive.”

Thanks to voters passing a constitutional amendment giving the legislature new power to end emergency orders, the GOP-controlled legislature promptly used that power to end Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions. In doing this, they also made cocktails-to-go illegal again.