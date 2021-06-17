Veto-bound mixed-drink to-go bill passes Pennsylvania Senate

The Republican-controlled state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that substantially expands which outlets can sell bottles or cans of mixed hard alcohol drinks to go, although Democrats called it a poison pill that will kill other provisions designed to help restaurants and bars.

The bill passed narrowly, 26-24, with two Republicans and the chamber’s lone independent joining every Democrat in opposing a bill destined to be vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill goes to the House next.

Originally, the bill had bipartisan support for extending provisions granted to bars and restaurants to help them make money under COVID-19 restrictions.