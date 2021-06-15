This story is part of Our Space, a collaboration between author Conrad Benner, PlanPhilly, and WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange. Our goal: to talk with Philadelphians about the spaces we share.

If one thing has been constant for restaurants over the last year and a half, it’s change.

From lockdown life to takeout hustle, to the recent return of indoor dining, these businesses have gotten used to pivoting hard and fast.

One of those big shifts was the push into public streets for the streeteries legalized by the city last year. Instead of empty parked cars and traffic filling the lanes, we suddenly had streets with tables, chairs, and lots of joyful people eating, drinking, and having fun. If I’m honest, it was one of the more exciting transformations of Philly’s streets I’ve ever seen.

One huge benefit of the outdoor set-up is more space for people. And many Philadelphians don’t want things to go back to the cramped, less accessible normal.

One of those people is my friend Chrissie Murray. She uses a wheelchair and gets frustrated trying to navigate crowded dining rooms that aren’t really designed for her.

“It would be like, I’m sorry, can you like seven people please move so I can just nussle myself back there?” Murray recalls of the squeeze into indoor dining rooms.

Streeteries have changed that for her and other people who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility and mobility needs.

Elizabeth Clay uses crutches to walk. Before now, she endured a persistent personal obstacle course whenever she went out to enjoy a meal at a restaurant.

“I’ve always thought this isn’t enough clearance for someone who wants to come into this restaurant or wants to eat outside, who’s in a wheelchair or using a wheelchair,” Clay said.