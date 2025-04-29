Philly’s new office culture: co-working for connection, not just convenience
Across Philly, co-working spaces aren't just about sharing desks — they're reshaping work culture by creating communities that boost collaboration and innovation.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic emptied many of Center City’s towers, it’s been hard to ignore the quiet. Some companies permanently ditched their leases while others shifted to permanent remote setups. With fewer commuters, small businesses downtown are still struggling to bounce back. But maybe this moment isn’t just a problem — maybe it’s an opening.
Co-working spaces with shared offices for rent by the day or month have long been popular with freelancers and startup workers who would rather not work from home. But in Philadelphia, something deeper is happening: these spaces are becoming hubs for community, collaboration, and a kind of creative energy that’s reshaping how and where we do business.
Across the city and suburbs, people are repurposing empty offices and underused spaces not just to work, but to connect. It’s less “return to work,” more “rebuild how we work.”
Take Indy Hall in Northern Liberties, for example: a mix of freelancers, organizers, and artists have been creating something that feels less like a workplace and more like a movement.
“For 5th Square, Indy Hall has been a game-changer,” said Will Tung, a steering committee member of the transit-focused grassroots group. “We were struggling for a space to hold meetings and events — we finally graduated from using coffee shops and beer gardens into a home of our own.”
Other groups have experienced similar transformation.
“When the artists gather at the Indy Hall clubhouse, our solo ideas grow into something much bigger,” said Calan Wilson, founder of Sunny69, a creative design company. “We share our wins, design pitches together, talk through obstacles, and eat together. It unites us as a brain.”
That kind of synergy is exactly what Indy Hall co-founder Alex Hillman sees more of every year, especially as people shake off winter isolation and start craving community again.
“This year more than ever, we’re working with people who have created a gathering or activity to find like-minded people and potential collaborators,” Hillman said. “If your mission is to bring people together and build real relationships, that’s our mission, too. So let’s find ways to do it together.”
In Chestnut Hill, co-working takes a more boutique turn at Kismet Cowork, where teams from all over the region meetup to connect in person — even if their offices are fully remote.
“These groups highlight how Kismet serves as a hub for connection,” said Aubrey Howard, general manager. “It’s inspiring to see people come together here, choosing this space intentionally to collaborate and create in ways that a traditional office might not foster.”
Regulars at Kismet include the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools, the nonprofit advocacy group Law 4 Black Lives, and even the team behind the Chestnut Hill Local newspaper, who use the space for editorial meetings and strategy sessions.
Also in Chestnut Hill, a group of women in public relations formed a monthly meetup called Sisterly Affection in a nod to Philly’s inclusive motto. All “solopreneurs,” they came together seeking camaraderie and ended up creating something bigger: a support system that boosts both morale and productivity.
Farther north at iThrive in Wyncote, a casual book club centered around “Atomic Habits” by James Clear sparked a similar story. Women from different professional backgrounds connected over the reading, and now meet biweekly to support each other’s entrepreneurial journeys. Whether it’s talking through business challenges or celebrating personal wins, they’ve become a self-made “pep squad.”
All these stories point to something bigger than just renting a desk. They reflect a growing recognition that connection at work — even when the work itself is remote — is essential.
In fact, the U.S. surgeon general issued a formal advisory in 2023 on social connection, citing how strong workplace relationships can impact not just job satisfaction but income, career growth, and long-term stability. When people feel seen, supported, and part of something, it’s good for mental health — and good for business.
Productivity matters, of course, but so does belonging.
“There’s nothing like forwarding our businesses as a group,” Wilson said. “It’s a totally different feeling than sitting alone at home.”
There may still be a lot of empty office space in Philly, but there is also this growing movement of people filling these gaps with connection. Artists, freelancers, organizers, and neighbors are creating something new: a work zone that isn’t quite traditional 9-to-5 and not entirely remote, either. It’s flexible, collaborative, and deeply human — a space where people don’t just show up to work, but to build something together.
——
Editor’s Note: Steve Fillmore is a co-founder and senior editor of The NW Local, a community newspaper serving Northwest Philadelphia. He is also affiliated with WHYY’s News & Information Community Exchange (NICE), a collaborative initiative supporting community-based journalism across the region.
