Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic emptied many of Center City’s towers, it’s been hard to ignore the quiet. Some companies permanently ditched their leases while others shifted to permanent remote setups. With fewer commuters, small businesses downtown are still struggling to bounce back. But maybe this moment isn’t just a problem — maybe it’s an opening.

Co-working spaces with shared offices for rent by the day or month have long been popular with freelancers and startup workers who would rather not work from home. But in Philadelphia, something deeper is happening: these spaces are becoming hubs for community, collaboration, and a kind of creative energy that’s reshaping how and where we do business.

Across the city and suburbs, people are repurposing empty offices and underused spaces not just to work, but to connect. It’s less “return to work,” more “rebuild how we work.”

Take Indy Hall in Northern Liberties, for example: a mix of freelancers, organizers, and artists have been creating something that feels less like a workplace and more like a movement.

“For 5th Square, Indy Hall has been a game-changer,” said Will Tung, a steering committee member of the transit-focused grassroots group. “We were struggling for a space to hold meetings and events — we finally graduated from using coffee shops and beer gardens into a home of our own.”

Other groups have experienced similar transformation.