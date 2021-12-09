Philadelphia isn’t just seeing a record-breaking number of homicides — it’s also darker.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, broken streetlight complaints this year have tripled over the number submitted in 2020.

The dark streets not only promote crime, some argue, but in at least one case, the darkness has made crime harder to solve. The reason for the problem? A botched city contract.

P.O.C, a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents are reacting to the problem.