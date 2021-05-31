Pennsylvania lifts capacity restrictions for businesses, retail shops

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Pennsylvania on Monday is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions, as the number of daily coronavirus cases continues to decline and the number of vaccinations grows.

Restaurants and businesses no longer have capacity limits or distancing requirements, but people who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors. Occupancy limits have also been dropped for both indoor and outdoor events.

Pennsylvania previously lifted its indoor and outdoor mask mandates for fully vaccinated people.