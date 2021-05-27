Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania to lift face mask mandate by the end of June

The Rocky statue is outfitted with a mock surgical face mask

In this April 14, 2020, file photo the Rocky statue is outfitted with a mock surgical face mask at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Updated: 12:10 p.m.

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Pennsylvania’s mask-wearing order will be lifted by June 28, the state Department of Health announced on Thursday.

During a virtual news conference, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the order will be lifted on that date or when 70% of adults receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Whichever comes first,” said Beam.

Related Content

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, people will still have to wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

Businesses, municipalities, and school districts may also continue to enforce their own masking policies.

The news comes as the state prepares to lift all COVID-19 mitigation measures at 12:01 p.m. May 31, including all capacity restrictions for restaurant and retail spaces.

Related Content

In Philadelphia, which has its own mitigation measures, capacity restrictions will not be lifted until June 11. It’s unclear when it will lift its mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Currently, fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors in Philadelphia. The city’s health department may lift its indoor masking mandate for fully vaccinated people on June 11, depending on case counts and other statistics, according to spokesperson James Garrow.

Stores and facilities could still require people to wear masks to enter, he added.

To date, 70% of adults in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June,” said Beam.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate