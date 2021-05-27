Pennsylvania to lift face mask mandate by the end of June

Updated: 12:10 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s mask-wearing order will be lifted by June 28, the state Department of Health announced on Thursday.

During a virtual news conference, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the order will be lifted on that date or when 70% of adults receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Whichever comes first,” said Beam.