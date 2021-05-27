Pennsylvania to lift face mask mandate by the end of June
Updated: 12:10 p.m.
Pennsylvania’s mask-wearing order will be lifted by June 28, the state Department of Health announced on Thursday.
During a virtual news conference, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the order will be lifted on that date or when 70% of adults receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Whichever comes first,” said Beam.
Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, people will still have to wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
Businesses, municipalities, and school districts may also continue to enforce their own masking policies.
The news comes as the state prepares to lift all COVID-19 mitigation measures at 12:01 p.m. May 31, including all capacity restrictions for restaurant and retail spaces.
In Philadelphia, which has its own mitigation measures, capacity restrictions will not be lifted until June 11. It’s unclear when it will lift its mask mandate for indoor spaces.
Currently, fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors in Philadelphia. The city’s health department may lift its indoor masking mandate for fully vaccinated people on June 11, depending on case counts and other statistics, according to spokesperson James Garrow.
Stores and facilities could still require people to wear masks to enter, he added.
To date, 70% of adults in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June,” said Beam.
