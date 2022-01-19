Main Line Health says cloth masks are no longer allowed to be worn by employees, visitors

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Any mask is better than no mask. But loosely woven cloth masks provide the least amount of protection and Americans in some cases might want to opt for higher quality masks like KN95 and N95 respirators, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote Friday in updated online guidance.

In light of the new guidance, Main Line Health says it is no longer allowing cloth masks to be worn by employees or visitors in any of its locations or administrative areas.

“Given the high transmissibility of this variant and based on guidance from the CDC and our infectious disease clinical team, the protections offered by surgical and/or isolation masks outweigh those provided by cloth masking,” said Main Line Health in a letter to the community.