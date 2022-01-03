Main Line Health pauses elective procedures, surgeries for 2 weeks due to COVID

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Main Line Health to pause all elective procedures and surgeries for the next two weeks.

“We are seeing a significant rise in overall volume of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients as have other health systems in our region and across the country. This means more patients are coming into our emergency departments, being admitted to our Hospitals and a need for additional staffing resources,” Main Line Health Systems said in a statement released Sunday.

Main Line Health facilities include Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli, Bryn Mawr, and Riddle hospitals.

Officials said this will make room for COVID patients coming in and free up staff to care for them.

Surgeries that are postponed are only those that can wait.