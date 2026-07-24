Jet Lag, Cruise Outbreaks, and Vacation Constipation: How to Deal with Travel Health Woes
An exploration of vacation health hazards, and how to keep them from wrecking your fun.Listen 49:34
Vacations are a time to experience new things, and restore our minds and bodies — but sometimes the opposite happens. You break a leg while waterskiing, your stomach rebels against unusual foods, or you catch a mystery illness on a crowded plane.
As carefully as we might plan our trips, there are still plenty of hidden — or not so hidden — dangers that can derail our fun and well-being. On this episode, when vacation wrecks your health — and what to do next. We learn about evidence-based ways of overcoming jet lag, consult a neurogastroenterologist on how to deal with “vacation constipation,” hear how one couple survived the cruise from hell, and talk with an investigative reporter about what could be causing snorkeling deaths in Hawaii.
SHOW NOTES:
- We hear from listeners about their worst vacation-related health incidents, ranging from chicken pox to head injuries.
- Ahead of an international trip, Pulse host Maiken Scott talks with Olivia Walch, a researcher at University of Michigan and CEO of a circadian rhythm startup called Arcascope, about the biological processes behind jet lag, and evidence-based tips on how to prevent the worst of it.
- Ever notice that your first couple days on a trip, you become a little … backed up? Pulse producer Nichole Currie talks with neurogastroenterologist Trisha Pasricha about what causes “vacation constipation,” and how to overcome it. Pasricha’s new book is “You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy.” Listen to their full interview.
- As avid globetrotters, Gay and Phil Courter always loved going on cruises — until their trip got taken over by an unexpected threat. Pulse reporter Liz Tung recounts the story of how they ended up trapped on a cruise they didn’t want to be on — and how they ultimately escaped. Watch their documentary on the experience, or read Gay’s book.
- Of all the adventurous activities on offer while traveling — from volcano trekking to whitewater rafting — there’s one that might be a bit more dangerous than you’d expect: snorkeling. We talk with Caitlin Thompson, an investigative reporter for Honolulu Civil Beat, about Hawaii’s recent, perplexing number of snorkeling deaths, and the potential causes.
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