Jet Lag, Cruise Outbreaks, and Vacation Constipation: How to Deal with Travel Health Woes

Vacations are a time to experience new things, and restore our minds and bodies — but sometimes the opposite happens. You break a leg while waterskiing, your stomach rebels against unusual foods, or you catch a mystery illness on a crowded plane.

As carefully as we might plan our trips, there are still plenty of hidden — or not so hidden — dangers that can derail our fun and well-being. On this episode, when vacation wrecks your health — and what to do next. We learn about evidence-based ways of overcoming jet lag, consult a neurogastroenterologist on how to deal with “vacation constipation,” hear how one couple survived the cruise from hell, and talk with an investigative reporter about what could be causing snorkeling deaths in Hawaii.