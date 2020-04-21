Philly families search for a safe place to stay as city quarantine hotel rooms go empty

But Sterling Johnson, a tenant rights lawyer and housing advocate, said that even with those regulations in place, a quarantine facility where a family could stay in their own room would likely be safer than a shelter, where groups of people share collective spaces.

“There are families in the city that need a space to isolate. I don’t think putting families into a shelter that has probably already had COVID cases is the right thing to do,” Johnson said. “They should be putting families in hotels.”

Although Philadelphia does provide separated shelter space for families, Johnson said most facilities still featured “congregant settings” with high potential to become hotspots for coronavirus infections.

He pointed to reports of COVID-19 ripping through similar facilities in other cities, in spite of social distancing precautions.

Johnson said between the city’s three existing quarantine facilities and applying emergency housing funding available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city could be doing more to help homeless families.

“They should leverage federal money to expand categories to provide safety at least for the next 30 to 60 days,” he said. “This is a real opportunity for the city to be helping families. And they’re not doing it.”

City officials said they are “actively pursuing” FEMA General Assistance and Community Development Block Grant funds. But Hersh explained that the city’s broader approach to homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis was inextricably tied to the immense demand for affordable housing in Philadelphia and the need to carefully allocate fundamentally limited resources.

“We have had people come from California and NYC because they heard erroneously that they could get a hotel room in Philly for being homeless,” Hersh wrote, in an email. “This is not true.”

Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy, last week, also described fears the Holiday Inn could become “an ad-hoc shelter.” But he also acknowledged there was still “plenty of room” at the hotel even after two weeks of operation. He hinted that the city might reevaluate admission policies going forward.

“I do think we need to review those protocols and I will be updating accordingly,” Abernathy said.

Those talks were still ongoing as of late Monday, Hersh indicated, suggesting the city might broaden the scope of homeless quarantine efforts.

“We are working cross-departmentally to identify additional cohorts of people vulnerable to infection and serious illness who are unable to quarantine at home and would be candidates for the quarantine site,” she said.

Beyond that, the city offered few specifics. Yet the clock continues to tick for many homeless families.

Zoe Erskine, a homeless mother of an eight-month-old, was also put up in a hotel room by the same mutual aid group. Her money will run out in 10 days, but she too was rebuffed by the city’s homeless intake hotline.

“I’ve been calling every day since March, non-stop,” she said. “They always say they’re at capacity.”

Although her boyfriend is still earning money at a warehouse job that was deemed essential, Erskine is out of work from her job at a temp agency. She worries about what she’ll do for child care even if she does find a job, and where they’ll be living even if they find another temporary place to stay by the end of the month.

“I want something permanent,” she said. “Moving is too much for the baby.”

Advocates, like Johnson, said it was important for the city to intervene before families land back on the streets.

“They should be providing a space for people before they’re living outside,” he said. “And families should be the highest priority.”