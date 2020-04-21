Philly students will not be penalized for absences or missed work during virtual school

Public school students in Philadelphia will soon begin a more official version of online school — and the details of that experiment are taking shape.

Starting May 4, teachers will be expected to hold three hours of “daily instruction,” according to a School District of Philadelphia “continuity of education” plan sent to staffers and shared with WHYY. That daily instruction is supposed to include live video chats between students and teachers as well as “small group instruction.”

Students are expected to participate in these daily lessons “to the extent possible,” according to the plan. The assignments handed out from May 4 until the end of the academic year on June 12 will be graded and counted as part of students’ third-marking-period scores.

Crucially, however, any grades students receive in the third marking period can only improve their overall grades, according to the district’s “continuity of education” plan. Students will effectively not be penalized if they don’t complete assignments.