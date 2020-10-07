Despite new virus cases, Philadelphia schools ‘committed’ to November reopening, district says

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat.

Despite an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Philadelphia, district officials said on Tuesday they still are “committed” to reopening schools in November, after the first marking period.

District officials announced in late July that the school year would have an all-virtual start, with a tentative reopening date of Nov. 17. At the time, Superintendent William Hite said that date was just a target for a “phased in” return to in-person learning.

In a statement on Tuesday, district officials said they “remain committed to beginning this transition in November after the first marking period and are in constant communication with public health experts.”

On Tuesday, the city’s health department reported a “substantial increase” in daily case counts of COVID-19. Dr. Thomas Farley, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, said the numbers were a reason for concern. Since Monday, 250 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the city, bringing Philadelphia’s numbers to 37,812 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since August, there have been about 295 cases involving children ages birth to 9 and about 855 cases involving ages 10 to 19, according to the city. That’s less than 3% of the total.

Most of the cases involving children, however, have been outside of schools, city officials said.

District schools haven’t been open since the spring, while some Catholic schools and charter schools reopened this fall. The city’s student access centers, which opened last month and aren’t run by the school district, have reported just one case and a temporary closure at Simons Recreation Center in West Oak Lane.