Project Home opens 40-unit apartment building — a first since the pandemic began

Lucretia Porter dropped to her knees and wept the first time she entered the one-bedroom apartment she now calls home.

After a decade of living on the streets and years of drug rehab programs, she was finally sober with a second chance firmly in her grasp.

“I said, ‘Thank you, God,’” said Porter, who moved in earlier this month.

On Monday, the 58-year-old shed more tears of joy during a ceremony in North Philadelphia to celebrate the completion of Peg’s Place, a 40-unit apartment building operated by Project Home that provides housing to people who are homeless, have been homeless, or are at risk of homelessness, including people who have been evicted.

Porter helped cut the ceremonial ribbon on the $17 million building with elected officials and showed off her new place during a tour of the property, the first Project Home has opened since the start of the pandemic.