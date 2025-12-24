From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A South Philadelphia tradition continued this Christmas Eve, as Termini Brothers Bakery served thousands of customers just months after the death of their owner and leader.

When Vince Termini died in October, his sons Vincent Jr. and Joseph picked up the mantle of running the longtime cannoli provider. Joseph Termini said it’s important that this year be just like every other.

“Christmas is so special because there is such a connection between us and our customers, and just continuing the tradition of family and community,” Termini said as he stood on the main sales floor on Wednesday, greeting customers, as was tradition for his father on Christmas Eve.

This year, a red carpet welcomed the early arrivals, along with the traditional umbrella heaters, because customers come hours in advance of the 6 a.m. opening to make sure they get their cannolis.

Joe Acuff of Northeast Philadelphia was the first in line for cannolis at Termini’s, arriving with son and son-in-law in tow.

“It’s tradition, we’ve been doing it at 12:30 a.m. for the past 15-16 years, we stop at Pat and Ginos and get sandwiches and then just relax,” he said.

Many others trickle in for a predawn arrival, including one group of more than six who arrived in a limo to stand in line for the privilege of buying the holiday treats, which include more than just cannolis.

“Some people, their tradition is the Italian cream cake; others, their tradition is the pignoli cookies. There are so many different items that we have that are popular to each family,” Termini said.

He admitted it’s difficult to pick a second most popular product, but said “Everyone leaves with a box of cannolis.”