South Philly’s Termini Bros Bakery keeps sweet Christmas Eve tradition alive after owner’s death
The South Philly bakery is famous for its cannolis and has become a holiday staple for many who wait around the block to sample the sweet treats.
A South Philadelphia tradition continued this Christmas Eve, as Termini Brothers Bakery served thousands of customers just months after the death of their owner and leader.
When Vince Termini died in October, his sons Vincent Jr. and Joseph picked up the mantle of running the longtime cannoli provider. Joseph Termini said it’s important that this year be just like every other.
“Christmas is so special because there is such a connection between us and our customers, and just continuing the tradition of family and community,” Termini said as he stood on the main sales floor on Wednesday, greeting customers, as was tradition for his father on Christmas Eve.
This year, a red carpet welcomed the early arrivals, along with the traditional umbrella heaters, because customers come hours in advance of the 6 a.m. opening to make sure they get their cannolis.
Joe Acuff of Northeast Philadelphia was the first in line for cannolis at Termini’s, arriving with son and son-in-law in tow.
“It’s tradition, we’ve been doing it at 12:30 a.m. for the past 15-16 years, we stop at Pat and Ginos and get sandwiches and then just relax,” he said.
Many others trickle in for a predawn arrival, including one group of more than six who arrived in a limo to stand in line for the privilege of buying the holiday treats, which include more than just cannolis.
“Some people, their tradition is the Italian cream cake; others, their tradition is the pignoli cookies. There are so many different items that we have that are popular to each family,” Termini said.
He admitted it’s difficult to pick a second most popular product, but said “Everyone leaves with a box of cannolis.”
The family began prepping in October for the December onslaught of customers and even shipped baked goods nationwide.
Joe Girolo made the 2:30 a.m. trip up from Hammonton, New Jersey. He said the normal 45-minute drive takes 25 minutes when no one else is on the road.
When asked if other, closer bakeries didn’t sell cannolis, he retorted, “Nothing tastes like one from Termini Brothers… It really makes me feel like it’s Christmas when I come here.”
The more than 100-year-old South Philadelphia institution still features its original wooden display cases, and while the floors have been restored, they remain reminiscent of those from when the shop first opened.
Customers enter from the street and snake through the bakery in a long line, waiting indoors and out of the elements to make their purchases.
David Coyle was one of the first people in line, wearing a fur-trimmed green bathrobe with matching shorts. He said it’s a family tradition he began when his father brought him to the store for the annual Christmas dessert run that ended when his father passed away.
He got choked up as he remembered the trips with his father.
“My dad died on Christmas Day. He and my sister were here Christmas Eve. The next day he was gone. So, I have just been coming with my sister now, and it’s been great, you know? Just tradition. It’s just tradition,” he said.
Susanne Satter of Huntington Valley was third in line, where she has been for the past 15 years.
“I was number one about 15 years ago but I’m not coming at 12:30, I’m still sleeping then” she said.
She said it was her grandmother’s tradition that she continued it and picked up baked goods for the family.
“I’ve been doing this for a very long time. My family appreciates it. We love it. The cannolis are the best in the city, or anywhere, and it just starts the holiday season. It’s festive and awesome,” she explained.
