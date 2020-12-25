Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Holiday travel in the Philadelphia area was subdued this year, as the pandemic put many gatherings on hold. But on the morning of Christmas Eve, many people were still threading their way through PHL Airport and 30th Street Station to see relatives or loved ones — or just get out of town for some fun.

Worried about a post-holiday surge like the one seen after Thanksgiving, health officials both locally and nationally have urged people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite those warnings not to travel, almost 1.2 million people around the U.S. took to the skies on Dec. 23, the highest number of travelers since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Philly’s airport didn’t experience anything like a typical holiday rush.

People there Thursday, most of whom were wearing face masks or even full-on face shields, were able to check luggage quickly and breeze through security.

Shauna Powell, who was flying to Orlando with seven of her family members, admitted she still felt uneasy. “It’s a tricky time,” she said. “We’re [toggling] between shaming people for traveling and also wanting to prioritize our quality of life.”

Powell and her relatives made a pact that masks would stay on the entire flight. They’re planning to use hand sanitizer as much as possible. When they land in Florida, they’ll make their own meals instead of going to restaurants.

“I don’t want to miss this time with my family,” Powell said. “I’m prioritizing.”

Many travelers at 30th Street Station said they felt safe taking a ride on the train. Molly Bukviks said she skipped a Thanksgiving trip, but is spending Christmas in Virginia.

“I feel like the trains are all super safe,” Bukviks said, her face covered by a mask. “I don’t think they’re going to be that crowded.”

Coronavirus case counts hit record highs in both Philly and Pennsylvania this month, with positivity rates spiking. Though mitigation measures appear to have tamped down the surge, hospitals statewide currently hold more COVID patients than during the spring — over 1,200 are in the ICU. Nearly 15,000 Pennsylvanians have died from the disease, more than 10% of them in the last two weeks alone.