Omicron isn’t stopping at least one Christmas tradition — last-minute shopping

Carter said she wasn’t surprised that there were fewer than a dozen cars in the enormous Cherry Hill Mall lot as the store opened at 7 a.m. People were missing out on a golden window, she added.

“I get to shop and then go home, take a nap and then get ready for tomorrow,” she said.

Anne Marie Gibbons of South Philadelphia said she ventured out early only to purchase a gift she missed when she was shopping earlier.

“I came over here for one gift for my husband — just that one last gift.”

Meanwhile, Carole Smith of South Philadelphia said she came early to buy a gift for her aunt and wasn’t about to admit to her it came at the last minute.

For one shopper who called himself Prince Sean, last-minute shopping was the solution to a packed schedule. “Working overtime all week, I didn’t have time to go shopping,” he said. He made the trip quick, he said.

The malls weren’t the only places crowded with customers. Specialty food stores also had people lined up outside their door before their official opening in South Jersey.

Severino’s Pasta in Westmont is a cult favorite because of their fresh pastas. The raviolis are a local classic for shoppers like Ruth Brownell, who got up early to make it to the pasta store an hour before it opened.

“Raviolis, there’s nothing better, that’s for tomorrow Christmas Day,” she said. “Turkey was Thanksgiving, Christmas is Raviolis.”