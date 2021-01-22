The School Board of Philadelphia is moving closer to hybrid learning, a mix of in-person and remote classes.

The development came out at a City Council hearing, the first of the new year.

School Board President Joyce Wilkerson told councilmembers that the past year has been tough but they are working towards bringing students back into the classroom.

“The board’s position has been that children need to get back into school as soon as possible, we have, in conversations, always focused on getting children back into school”.

Councilmembers spoke out about the need for hybrid education at a minimum to bring children back into the classroom. Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said she wants to see hybrid learning happening as soon as it’s safe.

“I feel like our children have lost 9 months, and I’d like to see our children really catch up to the rest of big cities and other cities who are working towards that.”