Philly teachers protest return to classroom plan as officials wait for mediator decision

‘I wouldn’t want that job’

While the School District of Philadelphia remains locked in conflict with the PFT, some city charter schools are steaming ahead with re-opening plans.

Mastery Charter Schools, the largest operator in Philadelphia with more than 11,000 students, plans to bring children in pre-K through second grade back to classrooms on March 1, with other elementary grades following a week later. Middle and high school-age students will follow if Pennsylvania’s coronavirus cases continue to decline.

Mastery’s reopening plan hinges on offering free weekly coronavirus tests to all students and staff who want them. Superintendent Dr. Hite has said the district is pursuing a similar plan, but has not offered an update on it in weeks.

On Monday, Russell Byers Charter School opened for kindergarten and special education students for the first time since winter break. About half of those eligible opted to return.

Byers CEO Carol Domb was giddy as she greeted students upon arrival at the Center City school, holding the door and waving to parents.

Asked about ventilation concerns, she said the school upgraded its filters and says conditions are safe.

“We spent some money investing in making sure our air quality was where it needed to be before we opened school,” Domb said.

Domb, who used to be a district principal, said it’s hard to compare the district and charter sectors.

“I can appreciate the difficulty that they’re in,” she said. “We’re very fortunate and blessed, but we have the ability to do it because we are one school.”

Domb said it must be challenging for the district because they have so many students to worry about. She admitted, “I wouldn’t want that job.”

Sade Greenlee dropped off Michael Lawson, a 5-year-old student at Byers. She’s nervous about coronavirus spread, but said, “we can’t keep living in fear, gotta keep pushing forward.”

Lawson’s father was a Philadelphia firefighter who died from cancer a couple of years ago. Greenlee, his guardian, said the school is a place for Lawson to find more strong male figures.

She said it’s hard for her to supervise his virtual schooling. “He don’t get that it’s business time and not play time. He needs that structure,” said Greenlee.

As the school day began, a Byers security guard ushered each student inside. Students then stood in front of a machine to take their temperatures and were directed to abide by decals on the floor that mark six feet throughout the hallways.

Hand sanitizer and mask stations are placed throughout the school. Teachers have the option to use shields on the students’ desks and their personal spaces. Each classroom is a “pod,” where students remain for the entire day, even eating lunch at their desks. If they have to leave the room, a staff member escorts them.

Byers hired that extra staff to walk with students and to support the virtual learners so the teacher can focus on those in the classroom.

Erin Walsh, a kindergarten teacher at Byers, said she isn’t concerned about COVID-19, while other teachers may feel differently. Walsh said, “I’m not someone who felt like I was in danger coming into the building.”

Walsh found it difficult to keep students’ attention through their screen, so was excited about re-opening and reconnecting.

The school’s transparency and safety plans were key for Walsh’s comfort with returning.

“If there is a concern, we can approach administration very easily and we are definitely heard and they take everything we say into consideration,” said Walsh.

First, second, and third graders at Byers are set to start in-person instruction on Feb. 16.