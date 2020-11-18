A little over a year ago, Debbi Bozeman left her station on the medical surgical unit at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County and began going floor to floor with a simple message: It’s time to start a union.

It wasn’t a tough sell, she said. The Langhorne hospital’s owner had been cutting staff and on-call pay across departments for years. Pretty much everyone agreed that if they were going to keep patients safe, there simply must be more nurses.

After months of pushing for staffing guarantees in their first contract with hospital owner Trinity Health, more than 700 nurses at St. Mary walked off the job Tuesday for a two-day strike.

Negotiations between the nurses, represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Skilled Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), and Livonia, Michigan-based Trinity Health have been taking place for more than a year. Nurses want enough staff on each unit to allow them to focus on caring for patients at their bedsides, without being pulled off to transport them, admit new patients, or collect supplies from faraway storage areas.

“There’s just not enough of us to go around,” said Bozeman. “You always feel like you’re falling a little short.”

In Bozeman’s med/surg unit, she said, there is one nurse for every 11 patients. Her team determined that staffing there should be doubled.

The need for safe staffing is especially dire as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals prepare for an influx of patients.

“There are clearly much better strategies for treating patients with COVID now than there were at the beginning of the pandemic, but they are strategies that require a lot of staff,” said Rebecca Givans, a labor studies expert at Rutgers University who specializes in health care settings.

She pointed to “proning,” the practice of turning often-intubated patients on their stomachs to relieve the pressure on their lungs, which has proved to save lives but often requires up to a half-dozen nurses and aides to perform.

“Having a shortage of staff means that every COVID patient cannot have that level of care and people may die because of that,” Givans said.

Joe Gentile, who has worked at St. Mary for 36 years, said that scenario is not a hypothetical: It’s a reality he and his colleagues already lived through once.

“A person can’t breathe and they’re in a quarantined room,” he said, describing a severely ill COVID-19 patient. “They’re too weak to reach the call button. If I had four patients and now I have seven, I can’t get to them, and someone can and will get hurt. This isn’t conjecture, I’m not exaggerating, we’ve lived it. Some of us have a little PTSD from it.”

It’s been widely acknowledged that keeping hospitals below their maximum capacity improves the death rate from COVID-19 — that’s part of why the disease is not as fatal now as it was during the pandemic’s spring peak in places like Pennsylvania.

Hospital owner Trinity Health frames the nurses, who claim their priority is the safety of their patients, as hypocritical for walking off the job just as COVID cases were surging. Bozeman said that could have been avoided long ago, since Trinity had several weeks’ notice that the nurses were preparing to strike.