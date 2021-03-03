Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As Delaware coronavirus cases continue to decline, continuing a nearly four-month trend, public health officials issued an alarm Tuesday about a recent spike at the state’s flagship university.

The University of Delaware, which is allowing more students to live on and take in-person classes at its Newark campus for the spring semester, reported a record 324 cases among students and staff in the week that ended Sunday. That’s five times higher than the previous week and nearly three times more than the previous weekly high of 134 in mid-November, before Thanksgiving break.

UD’s “biggest spike’’ since the first few Delaware cases were reported there in March 2020 was singled out Tuesday by Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, during Gov. John Carney’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

While citing her weekly list of geographical areas of concern, Rattay said “our eyes are mostly focused on this peak” at the university and surrounding area.

“We urge them to continue to be aggressive in their approach to reduce the spread of infection,’’ Rattay said. She added that university and Newark police will be targeting parties and other unsafe gatherings, especially during upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in two weeks.