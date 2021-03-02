Pa. coronavirus update: Fans will be allowed at Flyers home game this Sunday
Updated: 3 p.m.
Flyers to welcome back fans Sunday
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Philadelphia will follow Pennsylvania’s higher occupancy limit for indoor and outdoor events, which are now at 15% and 20% respectively. He added that sports teams can have fans back at their stadiums effective immediately.
The Wells Fargo Center announced they will have fans back for Flyers and 76ers games starting March 7. The center will only be able to hold around 3,100 fans, who will have to wear a mask at all times, do a health assessment questionnaire, and follow social distancing rules. The teams will prioritize season ticket holders. All bags are banned.
The Flyers have a home game this Sunday, and the next home game for the 76ers is tomorrow, with another one on March 14.
As of now, the people who clean the stadiums, like janitors and maintenance staff, are in phase 1C of the city’s vaccine plan. Farley said the city has not yet gotten to thinking about whether to vaccinate them sooner so they can be safe around fans.
Pa. task force weighs J&J vaccine deployment
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has not yet received any doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Later this week, the department will have more details about how many doses they get and how they plan to use them, said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor for COVID-19 response.
On Feb. 27, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working with the joint COVID-19 task force with the Pennsylvania legislature as well as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to decide how to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state. Mauldin said that when it comes to making that decision, they will consider guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demographics, and how many doses pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens could get directly from the federal government, without going into further details about what any of that means.
Delaware has already announced it expects to get 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; New Jersey will get around 70,000 doses; Philadelphia will get 13,000 doses.
Pennsylvania has gotten more than 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines through March 6, including more than half a million doses in the last week. The state has fully vaccinated more than 760,000 people.
The department’s Your Turn tool, which tells people when they can get vaccinated, will be available in more languages including Spanish, Chinese, and German starting March 3.
