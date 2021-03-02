Pa. coronavirus update: Fans will be allowed at Flyers home game this Sunday

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Updated: 3 p.m.

___

Flyers to welcome back fans Sunday

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Philadelphia will follow Pennsylvania’s higher occupancy limit for indoor and outdoor events, which are now at 15% and 20% respectively. He added that sports teams can have fans back at their stadiums effective immediately.

The Wells Fargo Center announced they will have fans back for Flyers and 76ers games starting March 7. The center will only be able to hold around 3,100 fans, who will have to wear a mask at all times, do a health assessment questionnaire, and follow social distancing rules. The teams will prioritize season ticket holders. All bags are banned.

The Flyers have a home game this Sunday, and the next home game for the 76ers is tomorrow, with another one on March 14.

As of now, the people who clean the stadiums, like janitors and maintenance staff, are in phase 1C of the city’s vaccine plan. Farley said the city has not yet gotten to thinking about whether to vaccinate them sooner so they can be safe around fans.