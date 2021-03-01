N.J. coronavirus update: Teachers, transit workers eligible for the vaccine in 2 weeks

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey teachers, child care workers, transit workers, and other public safety workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state starting March 15.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new round of vaccine eligibility on Twitter Monday morning and suggested he would give more details during his press briefing scheduled for 1 p.m.

NEW: We’re expanding vaccine eligibility. Starting March 15th, the following essential workers are eligible: ➡️Pre-K to 12 educators & support staff

➡️Child care workers

➡️Transportation workers

➡️Additional public safety workers Watch our 1:00 PM COVID briefing for more info. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 1, 2021

Educators and teachers union officials have been calling on the administration to make school staff eligible for the vaccine before a full return to in-person learning, but they had been previously left off the list.