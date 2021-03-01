N.J. coronavirus update: Teachers, transit workers eligible for the vaccine in 2 weeks
New Jersey teachers, child care workers, transit workers, and other public safety workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state starting March 15.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new round of vaccine eligibility on Twitter Monday morning and suggested he would give more details during his press briefing scheduled for 1 p.m.
NEW: We’re expanding vaccine eligibility. Starting March 15th, the following essential workers are eligible:
➡️Pre-K to 12 educators & support staff
➡️Child care workers
➡️Transportation workers
➡️Additional public safety workers
Watch our 1:00 PM COVID briefing for more info.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 1, 2021
Educators and teachers union officials have been calling on the administration to make school staff eligible for the vaccine before a full return to in-person learning, but they had been previously left off the list.
The expansion of vaccine eligibility came as New Jersey neared its two millionth vaccine dose given, and just days after New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson received preliminary approval for its single-shot vaccine, the third coronavirus vaccine to hit the market.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
