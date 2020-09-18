COVID-19 tanked the hotel business. Workers of color are feeling the biggest squeeze

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Stephannia Swain, 52, has had the same job for almost her entire adult life, cooking at the Warwick Hotel in Center City Philadelphia.

“We only have six cooks and we’re all lifers,” she said. With 30 years’ experience, Swain was the most senior, but others in the kitchen had been part of the team for nearly two decades.

Seniority meant she had control over her schedule, something that helped her balance time with family. Swain lives with her daughter in South Philly and helps to raise her three grandchildren, Aaron, Melody and Otto. Swain’s pay, $18.50/hour, also helped provide for them.

Then in March, the Warwick closed the kitchen, and Swain was laid off.

A return to the job market is not only scary to her at this point, it’s completely foreign.

“I don’t even know what that’s like, having to actually go fill out an application to try to get another job, and fit in somewhere,” said Swain. “Starting over, like that’s just so crazy.”

COVID-19’s economic aftershocks have hit the hospitality industry especially hard. Experts say it may not return to pre-pandemic strength until as late as 2023. That disruption presents both an immediate financial hardship, and a long-term, existential one as veteran employees face the prospect of losing financial stability and status accrued over decades of work.

“To go somewhere new and start at minimum wage, like, I really wouldn’t be able to pay my bills then,” said Swain, who has collected unemployment for nearly six months and sometimes receives donated food from a neighbor.

Nationally, hotel occupancy is hovering at around 50 percent, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association. In urban areas, such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, business is even slower — in the 30% to 40% range.

“Virtually all business travel has halted. … Conventions have cancelled for the year, or postponed. Pretty much all we are seeing in hotels are the leisure travelers,” said Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association. By contrast, rural destinations such as the four-county Pocono region are bouncing back. Hotels and resorts in that region hit 62% occupancy in July, said Chris Barrett, president/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

For hotel margins to make sense during the downturn, even those in areas recovering more quickly have fewer employees, prioritizing managers over more numerous but lower-paid staff.

“The folks that are bearing the brunt of this [downturn] are our frontline staff, our hourly employees,” said Grose. In Pennsylvania, around 167,800 fewer people are employed in hospitality and leisure jobs now than were during the same time last year, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry. Most jobs in the hotel industry are service-sector jobs, and those such as line cook or housekeeper, which have a majority Black and Latino workforce, according to federal data.

Even with reduced costs, some hotels may not survive the current recession. One Embassy Suites in Philadelphia has already switched its business model and is converting to apartments, said Grose. Eighteen other hotels in the Philadelphia metro region are behind on their loan payments, according to the analytics company Trepp.

In April, hotel lobbyists pushed the federal government unsuccessfully for a $150 billion bailout. The business assistance they did receive from the CARES Act was minimal and didn’t help preserve many blue collar jobs.