Philly eases restrictions for restaurants, retail and sports venues

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia will relax a string of COVID-19 restrictions on retail shops, restaurants and large gathering places next week –– and will allow a small number of spectators back into all city sports arenas and stadiums.

At a Friday press briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that on March 1, the city would revise restrictions on businesses and other public places in order to bring the city more in line with state guidelines.

“It’s one step closer to us returning to normal,” Farley said.

Next week, Philadelphia will adopt Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations for large public gatherings. These limit indoor venues with fewer than 2,000 seats to 10% capacity and just 5% for larger venues, with a total cap of no more than 500 individuals.

Outdoor venues with fewer than 2,000 seats will reopen at 15% capacity. Larger venues will be limited to between 10% to 5% capacity, depending on size, with an absolute limit of 2,500 persons for all outdoor gatherings.

These new limits will apply to both indoor and outdoor sports venues. The Sixers, Eagles, and Phillies have all pressed the city to loosen guidelines in recent weeks, which have effectively banned spectators since a resurgence in cases late last year.

The cap applies to both the total number of staff, players, and fans allowed in a given venue at any one time. For the Phillies, the timing is fortuitous, allowing at least a small number of fans to attend a season opener at Citizens Bank Park in April. However, the operators of the Wells Fargo Center, home to the Flyers and Sixers, issued a statement indicating that the limits were still too restrictive to justify fan admittance, which requires hundreds of part-time staff. The operators indicated they were “optimistic” about the state further relaxing guidelines in the coming month.