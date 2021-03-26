Unlawfully evicted, blind Wilmington man sues landlord, court system

Murphy, 52, lost one eye after a childhood attack and has severe glaucoma in the other eye. He has worked in waste management construction for years, and worked with Blind Industries & Services of Maryland in Salisbury, sewing clothing for the military, until deciding to move to Delaware in late September, Neuberger said.

Murphy declined to be interviewed for this story but Neuberger said his client “doesn’t want this to happen to his family again, but more importantly, doesn’t want this to happen to others again.’’

Delaware Chief Magistrate Alan Davis would not comment on the case because it “involves a pending legal matter,’’ assistant Casey Tyndall said.

‘They’re going to answer for that’

Viola Wilson had moved out of the home on Townsend Street in the city’s Southbridge section long before Murphy rented the property for $750 a month in November.

But during a virtual court hearing in January that Wilson did not attend, Stanford claimed Wilson needed to be evicted, even though the Murphys had been tenants for nearly two months. WHYY’s attempts to contact Wilson were unsuccessful.

Gov. Carney had imposed a moratorium on evictions in March but in June modified that order to allow them if they were “necessary in the interest of justice.’’

Murphy filed in July to evict Wilson but because cases were backed up in the JP system, the hearing didn’t occur until January.

The lawsuit also accuses Stanford of illegally turning off the water to the home in early February from the shutoff valve on the street. The city turned the water back on the next day, the lawsuit said.

Murphy also claims in the lawsuit that he suspects Stanford of impersonating him and using personal information contained in his lease to get Delmarva Power to turn off the home’s electricity on Feb. 10, the night before the eviction. Delmarva Power restored power within two hours, after Murphy called and said “Stanford could and would do this again,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also claims that Stanford used his position at the prominent Bethel AME Church in Wilmington to promote himself with Murphy and his family as a “trustworthy minister and man of God.” He had conducted business with Murphy’s adult daughter Tanisha Murphy, who was assisting her father with the rental process, in the parking lot of Bethel AME, which he called “my church,’’ the lawsuit said.

Rev. Silvester Beaman, the church’s pastor, said that Stanford’s “personal dealings as a landlord doesn’t have anything to do with Bethel AME Church. This is a private matter between Rev. Stanford and his tenant.”

Neuberger said Stanford’s actions amounted to a “betrayal of his religious oath.”

The lawyer also said Murphy’s rights were trampled on by the court system and Stanford.

“We’re going back, I mean, for over 500 years, a man’s home is his castle,’’ Neuberger said. “The king can’t go into a man’s home, the sheriff can’t go into a man’s home, without following proper procedures.”

He said the constables could have called the court to report Murphy’s claims that he was a lawful tenant before proceeding with the eviction.

“You can’t seize a man’s home and throw him out on 30 minutes notice without giving notice and an opportunity to be heard,’’ he said. “They didn’t want to hear anything this man had to say. He had a signed lease. He had his proof of payments, of payments made by the state of Delaware.

“And instead they just mindlessly wanted to go on and throw this blind man and his children out on the street in the middle of a snowstorm. So they’re going to answer for that.”