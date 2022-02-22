The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

Last August, Stephannia Swain returned to her old job in the kitchen at the Warwick Hotel in Philadelphia, after spending 16 months without work.

“With COVID it’s been touch and go because they’re not doing as much business… but for the most part I’m getting my 40 hours,” said Swain, who has spent the majority of her life working for the same company.

In December 2020, Philadelphia City Council passed a bill that would guarantee laid-off hotel, stadium, and airport workers would have first dibs when their jobs returned. But during the pandemic, those jobs have changed, or not yet returned, and some hotels are still struggling to attract new workers.

Swain said she has seen both the business and staffing change. Two people retired from the kitchen during the pandemic and have not been replaced. With the hotel no longer offering room service, the kitchen does not need as many people. Swain cooks for event banquets and the staff cafeteria.

Swain said she expected COVID to change some things, and is happy she could return. “Just as long as I got my job back, I wasn’t expecting to have my same hours,” she said.

The pandemic drove many business changes for hotels, from cutting room cleanings to closing dining rooms. The leisure and hospitality industry in the U.S. lost 3.7 million jobs in 2020, more than any other major job category, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Tourism is now returning. Hotel occupancy in Center City Philadelphia increased by 31.3% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Mayor’s Office. While it’s still well below 2019 levels, the industry is predicted to make a full recovery in 2023.

Hotel jobs are on the rise, too. In December, restaurants and hotels led in terms of new jobs created, adding 53,000 across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.