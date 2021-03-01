For example, in “La Tortilla de Papas” by Sandra Siemens, the main character goes shopping for ingredients to make a tortilla. But what people in Spain call a tortilla is very different from what Americans call a tortilla.

“In the United States, we’re used to the tortilla being the thin little bread you make the tacos out of, but there, it’s like literally eggs and potatoes that are all cooked together in this big pan,” Vieni-Vento said. “It’s such a basic staple of Spain.”

Keeping the Spanish meaning of tortilla in the book is another sign of the publishing company’s commitment to authenticity, she said.

Vieni-Vento first met Morás at a state education conference and was excited to discover a local publisher with books that connected with her Peruvian heritage.

“It brings you right back to your country in a way,” she said. “The artwork was very, very unique to each of the countries and each of the books had a cultural tie to the story.”

“The kids are seeing names in here or representations that tie directly to them and their identity, and that’s something that’s so important in what we want to make sure we promote,” she said. “They’re seeing author names that are familiar, that look like their names. Even that alone is something that is so great.”

Morás said he works to find books that explore deeper ideas than most traditional children’s books.

For example, the book “Más Allá” helps kids understand diverse religious views of death and the afterlife. Written by Silvia and David Fernández of Spain and illustrated by Mercè López, the book focuses on a group of circus animals that constantly risk their lives as part of the tightrope act.

“The story goes, as they start falling from this tightrope, they basically show their belief and what happens after you die,” Morás said. “So there, without naming them, really emerges images of what would be a Christian point of view, a Muslim point of view, a Native American point of view, and an ancient Egyptian point of view of the afterlife.”

While a twist at the end of the book reveals all the circus animals have actually survived their brush with death, the book offers adults a chance to start a conversation.

“They are not really dying throughout the book, but just falling from the rope and getting hurt, but during that process that imagery and that discussion comes up,” he said. “It has a humor element to it and at the same time, a great trigger for a meaningful conversation about points of view regarding the hereafter.”

In a way, the inclusive perspective of “Más Allá” reflects the meaning of the name Syncretic Press. Merriam-Webster defines “syncretic” as something characterized or brought about by a combination of different forms of belief or practice. Morás said reading these books can help kids learn about unfamiliar cultures and become better connected to the rest of the world.

Other titles include “Vota y Verá,” the story of former Uruguayan president José “Pepe” Mujica, who’s known as “the poorest president in the world.” Mujica’s story, written by journalist Darío Klein of Uruguay, focuses on how the right to vote provides people with enormous power.

That book, also published in English as “Vote and See,” was named the best political or current affairs book of 2019 from the International Latino Book Awards.

Morás has also been slowly adding more books translated into English to his offerings, giving the English-speaking audience a chance to discover and enjoy authors they might otherwise not have access to because of the language barrier.

“We are trying to bring different points of view and different perspectives from the Spanish-speaking community into our books, and into our catalog, and presenting this to the American reader both in Spanish and in English, which is something that for us has been evolving,” he said. “To basically give it more exposure and make it possible for a broader audience to see these works that otherwise are just not within reach.”

Just like the circus animals in “Más Allá,” running a small publishing company out of his office in Wilmington is a little like walking the tightrope every day, but Morás said he wouldn’t trade the long days for anything.

“I wake up every Monday and I’m excited about the week ahead,” he said. “That is something that I wouldn’t exchange for any safety feeling that, at times, working in corporate America might give you.”