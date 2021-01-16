More contagious COVID strain detected in Philly-Bucks County resident

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Scientists have identified the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus in a woman in her 50s who lives in Philadelphia and Bucks County. The newly discovered strain was originally detected in the United Kingdom last September.

Frederic Bushman, chair of microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, analyzed the sample sent to his lab following an investigation by the health departments in both counties where the woman resides.

Bushman’s lab has the capacity to perform sophisticated viral genetic sequencing, which is how the variant was originally detected in the U.K. Bushman’s team found that the sample from the Southeastern Pennsylvania woman contained 22/23 of the mutations characteristic of the new strain, including all of the changes to the Spike protein. It’s those changes that scientists have predicted makes the variant more infectious.

The patient began showing symptoms the last week of December, and was briefly hospitalized, health officials from the two counties said in a joint statement Friday. She is currently recovering.

B.1.1.7 is one of three more contagious strains of the coronavirus that have developed since the pandemic began — the other two were detected originally in South Africa and Brazil.

So far 76 cases of B.1.1.7 have been detected in the United States, with the most in California and Florida. It’s been found in 46 countries.