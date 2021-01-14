Philadelphia area dashboard: How are local hospitals managing COVID-19 ICU patients?

Below you can see how hospitals in the Philadelphia area are coping with COVID-19, based on data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data is updated every Monday and reflects the previous week’s information.

The data contains some limitations, including the fact that U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and Indian Health Services hospitals are not included in this analysis. The data also anonymizes some hospitals where the number of COVID patients is so few, it would be possible to identify them. As a result, those hospitals reflect that the number of patients could not be calculated.