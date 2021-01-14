Philadelphia area dashboard: How are local hospitals managing COVID-19 ICU patients?
Below you can see how hospitals in the Philadelphia area are coping with COVID-19, based on data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data is updated every Monday and reflects the previous week’s information.
The data contains some limitations, including the fact that U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and Indian Health Services hospitals are not included in this analysis. The data also anonymizes some hospitals where the number of COVID patients is so few, it would be possible to identify them. As a result, those hospitals reflect that the number of patients could not be calculated.
This map shows each hospital used in the analysis of hospitals in the Philadelphia area. We focused on hospitals in Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, and Chester counties, New Jersey’s Camden County, and all of Delaware. If you hover over a dot, you can see the previous week’s ICU capacity at each hospital.
Each circle represents an ICU bed in the Philadelphia area, colored to show how many beds are occupied and by whom. The proportion of beds holding adult patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection changes week to week, and can also differ greatly between hospitals.
Over time, it’s clear that the number of non-COVID patients in ICU beds is generally in line with the number of ICU beds available. However, after Halloween and Thanksgiving, the number of COVID patients in the ICU increased while the number of other ICU patients decreased.
