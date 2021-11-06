Why flu shots are really important this year

It’s officially flu season, which means sniffles, coughs, fevers, and more. But this flu season is different because of the pandemic, and the continued circulation of the coronavirus.

Last year’s flu season was much lighter than usual, because of social distancing and mask wearing. Typically, millions of people are affected by the flu every year — and many die. The 2019-2020 flu season killed about 22,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By comparison, during the 2020-2021 flu season it was about 700 people, Scientific American reports.

The low circulation of influenza last year caused the population to be what doctors call immunologically naive. Dr. Scott Hensley, a professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania, explained that specifically in the case of influenza, many of us do not have robust immune responses because we have not been exposed to or infected with these viruses in quite some time.

“We’re not sure if the viruses will spread widely this year, but we’re afraid that once the viruses start spreading … that they will start spreading very widely. And that’s because so many of us have not seen these viruses in over a year-and-a-half,” Hensley said.