COVID-19 deaths drive N.J. population loss

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey’s population dipped slightly between 2020 and 2021, while Hudson County saw one of the biggest drops for any county in the nation.

A big reason: COVID-19 and the people it killed.

Annual population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday show a drop of 0.2%, or about 22,000 people, statewide between the official 2020 census count of April 1, 2020 and the July 1, 2021 estimate. That brings New Jersey’s population to 9.27 million.

More than a third of all states lost population. Half of all states recorded more deaths than births as a result of the pandemic, though in some of those an increase in people moving in made up for that and led to an overall population increase.

“The annual increase in deaths in 2020 was the largest in 100 years,” states a blog post by the bureau. “Prior to the pandemic, mortality patterns were predictable. Deaths had been increasing slowly but steadily. Additionally, mortality followed a seasonal trend, peaking in the winter months. Over the past two years, COVID-19 has disrupted these patterns and it is unclear when or if the regularities of pre-pandemic mortality will return.”

A grim reckoning

Overall, more people were born in New Jersey than those who died. But the state reported fewer births while it had more deaths in the 12-month-period ending July 1 than in previous one-year periods. And New Jersey and New York were the only two states in the Northeast in which births outnumbered deaths by a small amount. Between mid-2018 and mid-2019, natural population — births minus deaths — grew by about 24,000. From 2020 to 2021, that increase was less than 4,700.

In total so far, COVID-19 has killed more than 33,000 New Jerseyans.

In past years, international immigration had mitigated the numbers of people leaving New Jersey, but that has slowed. COVID-19 further impacted the number of people relocating to New Jersey and to the United States from other countries. During the 2010s, more than 33,000 immigrants a year settled in New Jersey on average. Between mid-2020 and mid-2021, only about 10,000 immigrants moved in, while close to 28,000 New Jerseyans moved out.

People moving out of state also helped drive the small population loss. While this new census data does not show where people moved to, national trends indicate people are moving to the South and Midwest.