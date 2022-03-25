CDC Director Walensky says Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was in Princeton, New Jersey on Thursday.

She toured the lab at Princeton University where more than 700,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

She says they’re seeing a higher concentration of cases of the omicron sub-variant BA.2 here in the northeast region of the country.

“We have started to see an uptick in some cases in some areas, as well as an uptick in some of our wastewater surveillance. So these are areas that we’re watching very, very carefully. We’ve seen some very small increases in hospitalizations in some areas, but not in severe disease, not in ICU stays,” said Walensky.

“We’ve seen about 35% of BA.2 across the country. But in the Northeast region, we’ve seen it at about 50%. It is one of the reasons we’re watching so carefully,” she continued.

She says while BA-2 is more transmissible, the disease itself doesn’t appear to be more severe or vaccine-resistant than the original omicron strain.

She also echoed urgent calls by White House officials for Congress to approve $22 billion in emergency COVID-19 funding.

“We have the tests, we have the vaccines, we have the boosts, and we have the therapeutics. But we need to be able to buy them and we need to be able to deliver them and administer them to the American people. And that is what it is at risk if we don’t have this funding,” said Walensky.