N.J. to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people ahead of Memorial Day weekend

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

New Jersey is expected to lift its indoor mask rules for fully vaccinated people by the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Governor Phil Murphy will announce Monday that the state will align with CDC recommendations by Friday, May 28 – just in time for the holiday, sources tell WABC-TV.

At an appearance earlier today in Lafayette, Sussex County, Murphy said the state was winning the fight against COVID.

He said it was the first day under 2% positivity in six or eight months.

“A very good day on the COVID front,” he said. “We’ve got this thing on the run, and we’re driving it into the ground, which is exactly where it deserves to be.”

The rate of transmission is now under .5, after it was nearly 6 last March.

“Those are two really good numbers,” he said. “It will allow us to continue to take steps to open up the state even further.”