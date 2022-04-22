The ALA’s 2022 State of the Air report looked at two types of air pollution: ozone and fine particulates. Both can come from cars, power plants, and other industrial sources — and both take a toll on people’s bodies. The report compared data from 2018-2020 to multi-year averages dating back to the 1990s.

During the latest three-year period, the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro area had an annual average of less than seven unhealthy high-ozone days — its fewest in at least two decades. The area saw an annual average of about 10 high-ozone days in 2017-2019, down from a high of over 70 in 1997-1999.

Ozone can make asthma and other lung problems worse, and can make lungs more susceptible to infection.

The ALA still gives what it defines as the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden area a “failing” grade for ozone pollution. But the latest report takes the area off the ALA’s list of the 25 worst out of over 200 metro areas for ozone pollution, where the region has been for years.

“It’s improved to the best ever for ozone smog,” Stewart said. “It’s not on the worst 25 cities list anymore, but it still gets a substantial ‘F’.”

Stewart credits air quality improvements overall to environmental regulations that lead to cleaner air in many cities around the country..

“In the past you used to see smokestacks with clouds of smoke or vehicle exhaust clearly belching smoke,” he said. “That’s very rare nowadays.”

But when you look at particulate pollution, which can exacerbate lung and cardiovascular issues, and has even been linked to heart attacks, the metro area made little progress.

“It’s among the worst 25 cities in the nation for year-round particle pollution, although it is among the better grades it’s ever had in that area,” Stewart said.