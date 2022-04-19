PECO to add 1,550 trees to Philadelphia’s urban canopy

This morning, 1,550 trees will be unloaded from trucks at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard, destined to be planted in neighborhoods across the city.

PECO is launching a new initiative, ReLeaf, to plant a new tree for every tree that the energy company removes.

“There are going to be times when trees have to be removed because of locations, problems with reliability related to electricity,” said Romona Riscoe Benson, PECO’s director of corporate and community impact. “Perhaps trees are being removed because they are not healthy. We certainly are looking at ways that we can ensure that when trees are removed like that, that we make other trees available to our residents and customers.”

ReLeaf is part of a larger program of PECO’s parent corporation, Excelon, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from operations. The company has vowed to do such things as convert half of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2050, and make infrastructure investments focused on energy efficiency and clean energy.