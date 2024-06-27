From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An $18 million acquisition of the City of Salem, New Jersey’s water and wastewater systems was finalized this week.

The sale marks New Jersey American Water’s sixth purchase of a municipal water system over the last six years. The company is a subsidiary of the largest investor-owned water utility in the U.S.

Last year, 250 residents petitioned city officials for a referendum, arguing privatization might lead to increased water bills. Opponents also accused city officials of evading their responsibilities and using the sale to avoid accountability for the city’s $11 million debt.

However, 60% of voters decided last November that the company was better equipped than the city to offer clean drinking water.

“We take great pride in delivering to the people of Salem what we promised,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “And while it takes a little time to get our arms around an operation like this, we are fully confident that we are going to deliver a great solution, and improve the quality of life for all the citizens of Salem.”